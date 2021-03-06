frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.42% of frontdoor worth $189,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,869,000.

FTDR stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

