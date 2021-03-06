Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $63.75 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

