FSBT API Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,499.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $47,574.54 and $20,499.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00754540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043022 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars.

