FTX Token Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $35.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003746 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

