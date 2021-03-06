fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 20,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,312,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,419,027. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

