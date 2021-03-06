FUD.finance Hits Market Cap of $831,934.25 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $831,934.25 and approximately $37,774.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 147.7% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance token can currently be bought for about $35.53 or 0.00072063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.00458183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00077688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083436 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00462625 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

