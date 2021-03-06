FUD.finance Trading 75.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 75.2% higher against the dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for about $30.88 or 0.00064769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $723,070.07 and approximately $111,245.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

