Function X (FX) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $208,109.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,743.94 or 1.00232528 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038778 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011651 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00080040 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010891 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.