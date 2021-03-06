Function X (FX) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $208,109.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,743.94 or 1.00232528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00080040 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,483,165 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.