Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $2.74 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00462175 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

