Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.02 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Fusion has a market cap of $34.02 million and $8.54 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.18 or 1.01636386 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,970,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,400,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

