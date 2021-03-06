G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.74

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and traded as low as $16.70. G4S shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 6,012 shares.

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

