Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.04. 1,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Galileo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Galileo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $343,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galileo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $976,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,343 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.