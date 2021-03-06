Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

GLPEY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

