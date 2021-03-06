GameCredits Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $396,984.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00374211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,892,174 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.