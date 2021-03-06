GameCredits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $194,692.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. GameCredits has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $194,692.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00371869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,891,634 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

