Gameswap Achieves Market Cap of $12.52 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 180.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and $1.56 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Gameswap Token Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,489,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

