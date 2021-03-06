Gameswap Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 157.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.00458183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00077688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083436 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00462625 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,489,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

