GAPS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $223.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAPS has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $223.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.56 or 1.00074070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00038276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00079873 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003627 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.