Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $931.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.05 million and the highest is $937.90 million. Garmin posted sales of $856.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.30. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

