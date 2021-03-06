Gas (GAS) Price Hits $11.34 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Gas has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $114.89 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $11.34 or 0.00023907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00468578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00078226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00461267 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

