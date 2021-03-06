Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Gates Industrial worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

