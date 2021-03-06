Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $282,336.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00464232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00068636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00077965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00051984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00467480 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.