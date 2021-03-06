Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $0.99

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $119.31 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

