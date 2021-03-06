Genaro Network (GNX) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $736,184.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Token Profile

GNX is a token. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

