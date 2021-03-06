Genaro Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

