Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,219,163 shares of company stock worth $67,800,605. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $11.36 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $474.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

