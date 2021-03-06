General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $170.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.