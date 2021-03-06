General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,216,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,422,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of General Electric worth $164,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

