General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of General Motors worth $99,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.