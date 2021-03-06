Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $4.26 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00008946 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $679,389.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.06 or 0.00751493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042750 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

