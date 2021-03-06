Genesis Vision Price Reaches $4.57 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00009192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and $519,794.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00769371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.