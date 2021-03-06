Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genetron stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 807,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,262. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,770,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 860,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,573 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genetron by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,306 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 68.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,737,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

