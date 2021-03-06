Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,697. Genprex has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

