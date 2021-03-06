Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,792,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 789,354 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Gentex worth $128,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gentex by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.30 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

