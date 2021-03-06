Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 789,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.55% of Gentex worth $128,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gentex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.