GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,551.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2,551.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00372308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,793.36 or 1.00296912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00081451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000853 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.