GET Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $610,548.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00004998 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 89.4% against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $610,548.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00765771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00043401 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.