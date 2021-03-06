GHOSTPRISM Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $54,934.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00462175 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,783,195 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

