Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 101.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Giant has a market capitalization of $170,032.60 and approximately $10.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018867 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

