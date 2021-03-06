Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

