Gifto Market Capitalization Achieves $18.71 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $28.32 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00764715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.