Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $25.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

