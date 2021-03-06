GINcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $171.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 1,071.8% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $163,341.79 and approximately $171.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

