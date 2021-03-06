Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Declares $2.72 Dividend

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 2.7233 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

GVDNY stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GVDNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

