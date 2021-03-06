Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $13.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.46 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.98 million to $54.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.11 million, with estimates ranging from $55.49 million to $58.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.