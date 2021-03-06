Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.