Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

