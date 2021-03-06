Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Apple accounts for approximately 6.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

