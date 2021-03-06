GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the January 28th total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.91. 6,448,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

