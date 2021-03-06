Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 28th total of 138,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the period.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

CO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 649,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,449. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.